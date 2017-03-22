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Indicators

KI_signals - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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KI_signals.mq5 (22.55 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
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Real author: Kalenzo

The indicator receives trade signals from the XMACD histogram.

Depending on the value of the input parameter:

input ENUM_APPLIED_MODE_ Mode=CROSS;  //Trading signal variants

Three variants of trading signals are possible:

  • change of the histogram direction;
  • change of the signal line direction;
  • intersection of the histogram and the signal line.

The indicator is presented as colored candlesticks. The color is bright if a candlestick goes in trend direction, and is pale if against the trend.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was described in detail in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig1. Indicator KI_signals

Fig1. Indicator KI_signals

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17694

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