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KI_signals - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: Kalenzo
The indicator receives trade signals from the XMACD histogram.
Depending on the value of the input parameter:
Three variants of trading signals are possible:
- change of the histogram direction;
- change of the signal line direction;
- intersection of the histogram and the signal line.
The indicator is presented as colored candlesticks. The color is bright if a candlestick goes in trend direction, and is pale if against the trend.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was described in detail in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig1. Indicator KI_signals
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17694
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