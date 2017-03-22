Real author: Kalenzo

The indicator receives trade signals from the XMACD histogram.

Depending on the value of the input parameter:

input ENUM_APPLIED_MODE_ Mode=CROSS;

Three variants of trading signals are possible:

change of the histogram direction;

change of the signal line direction;

intersection of the histogram and the signal line.

The indicator is presented as colored candlesticks. The color is bright if a candlestick goes in trend direction, and is pale if against the trend.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was described in detail in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig1. Indicator KI_signals