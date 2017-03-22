CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ColorSTD_Histogram_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5256
Rating:
(20)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The ColorSTD_Histogram indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;  // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled ColorSTD_Histogram.mq5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig1. The ColorSTD_Histogram_HTF indicator

Fig1. The ColorSTD_Histogram_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17687

JuiceZ JuiceZ

An indicator of financial asset volatility using the OSMA oscillator.

Exp_XOSignal_ReOpen Exp_XOSignal_ReOpen

The Exp_XOSignal_ReOpen trading system based on the signals of the XOSignal indicator with trend following scaling

Exp_IBS_RSI_CCI_v4_X2 Exp_IBS_RSI_CCI_v4_X2

The Exp_IBS_RSI_CCI_v4_X2 trend-following trading system is based on the signals of two IBS_RSI_CCI_v4 indicators.

KI_signals KI_signals

The indicator receives trade signals from the MACD histogram.