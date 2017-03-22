The Exp_IBS_RSI_CCI_v4_X2 trend-following trading system is based on the signals of two IBS_RSI_CCI_v4 indicators. The first indicator determines the direction of the slow trend based on the position of the main and signal lines. The second indicator determines the moment for opening a trade, when the lines are crossed or touched. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if two conditions are met:

Signals of the fast and slow trend match; Direction of the fast trend has changed.

Input parameters of the Expert Advisor

input string Trade= "Trade management" ; input double MM= 0.1 ; input MarginMode MMMode=LOT; input uint StopLoss_= 1000 ; input uint TakeProfit_= 2000 ; input string MustTrade= "Trade permissions" ; input int Deviation_= 10 ; input bool BuyPosOpen= true ; input bool SellPosOpen= true ; input string Filter= "SLOW TREND PARAMETERS" ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame= PERIOD_H8 ; input uint IBSPeriod= 5 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD MAType= MODE_SMA ; input uint RSIPeriod= 14 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE RSIPrice= PRICE_CLOSE ; input uint CCIPeriod= 14 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE CCIPrice= PRICE_MEDIAN ; input int porog= 50 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD MAType_VKWB= MODE_SMA ; input int RangePeriod_VKWB = 25 ; input int SmoothPeriod_VKWB = 3 ; input uint SignalBar= 1 ; input bool BuyPosClose= true ; input bool SellPosClose= true ; input string Input= "ENTRY PARAMETERS" ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame_= PERIOD_H1 ; input uint IBSPeriod_= 5 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD MAType_= MODE_SMA ; input uint RSIPeriod_= 14 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE RSIPrice_= PRICE_CLOSE ; input uint CCIPeriod_= 14 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE CCIPrice_= PRICE_MEDIAN ; input int porog_= 50 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD MAType_VKWB_= MODE_SMA ; input int RangePeriod_VKWB_ = 25 ; input int SmoothPeriod_VKWB_ = 3 ; input uint SignalBar_= 1 ; input bool BuyPosClose_= false ; input bool SellPosClose_= false ;

String variables containing text in the inputs code are included only for better visual display of the EA inputs window.

The IBS_RSI_CCI_v4_HTF indicators in the EA are only intended for a more convenient visualization of trends in the strategy tester, in other operation modes they are inactive.

In order to provide proper operation of the compiled Expert Advisor, you should add the compiled IBS_RSI_CCI_v4.ex5 and IBS_RSI_CCI_v4_HTF.ex5 indicator files to <terminal_data _folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. Examples of deals on the chart

Testing results for 2015 on USDCHF, slow trend on H8, entry by fast trend on H1:





Fig. 2. Chart of testing results