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ColorXDeMarker_Histogram_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The ColorXDeMarker_Histogram indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
To provide correct operation of the indicator, add the compiled ColorXDeMarker_Histogram.mq5 indicator file to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig1. Indicator ColorXDeMarker_Histogram_HTF
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17695
KI_signals
The indicator receives trade signals from the MACD histogram.Exp_IBS_RSI_CCI_v4_X2
The Exp_IBS_RSI_CCI_v4_X2 trend-following trading system is based on the signals of two IBS_RSI_CCI_v4 indicators.
Intersections OHLC
The indicator calculates OHLC crossoversExp_ThreeCandles
Trading system based on the signals of the ThreeCandles indicator