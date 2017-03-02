Real author: Martingeil

A simple trend indicator of the oscillator type.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was described in detail in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and was published in CodeBase on 04.05.2011.

Fig1. The IBS_RSI_CCI_v4 indicator