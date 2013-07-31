Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
PinBar - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 21087
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The indicator detects and visualizes one of the fundamental patterns of Price Action. On high timeframes (from 1 day to a month) the pin bar is a strong signal to enter the market in a direction opposite to the long shadow. The indicator is calculated only on complete bars.
The input parameters are:
input int MinBarSize=200; //Minimal bar range in points input int PriceOffset=50; //Shift of the open price and stop loss from the bar boundaries in points input double BarRatio=2.2; //Minimal ratio of the bar range to the body input double TailRatio=1.3; //Minimal ratio of a larger tail to the remaining part of the bar input bool UseBodyDirection=false; //Flag for checking the direction of the bar body. Bearish pin bar - bearish body, bullish bar - bullish body input bool UseCloseThirds=true; //Flag for checking the bar part in which it closed. For bearish bars - in the lower third of the bar, //for bullish bars - upper one input int ExtremumOfBars=10; //Checking the condition of location of the pin bar at the extreme relative to the specified number of previous bars
Tips:
- The indicator contains two buffers. One of them stores values of the recommended price for opening a stop order (green points), the second one contains recommended values for stop loss (red points). The indicator is built into an Expert Advisor traditionally using the iCustom() function.
- In the figure some pin bars with suitable proportions are not indicated because of the value of the ExtremumOfBars parameter. By changing the parameters of recognition you can achieve the desired results.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1768
A trend indicator implemented in the form of NRTR. Timeframe is specified in the input parameters of the indicator.Volatility2
A simple indicator that calculates only the volatility of a financial asset
A simple indicator, a good one for MQL5 beginnersDemo_IndicatorSetInteger
An example of the IndicatorSetInteger() function. A simple indicator that shows how to create a label, e.g. "Overbought level" for each horizontal level.