Gann_Hi-lo_Activator_SSL - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 8969
Real author:
Kalenzo
A simple indicator, a good one for MQL5 beginners.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 04.04.2008.
Figure 1. The Gann_Hi-lo_Activator_SSL indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1767
