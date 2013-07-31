CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Gann_Hi-lo_Activator_SSL - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
8969
Rating:
(24)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

Kalenzo

A simple indicator, a good one for MQL5 beginners.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 04.04.2008. 

Figure 1. The Gann_Hi-lo_Activator_SSL indicator

Figure 1. The Gann_Hi-lo_Activator_SSL indicator

 

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1767

PinBar PinBar

An indicator of pin bars, to be used as a built-in indicator in Expert Advisors. Shows levels specified by the pattern for the open price and stop-loss.

ATRStops_v1_HTF ATRStops_v1_HTF

A trend indicator implemented in the form of NRTR. Timeframe is specified in the input parameters of the indicator.

Demo_IndicatorSetInteger Demo_IndicatorSetInteger

An example of the IndicatorSetInteger() function. A simple indicator that shows how to create a label, e.g. "Overbought level" for each horizontal level.

Simple Hedge Panel Simple Hedge Panel

A panel for opening and closing positions on several financial symbols in one click.