Volatility2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 8000
Real author:
Eva Ruft
A simple indicator that calculates only the volatility of a financial asset. Volatility is calculated in points based on the maximum and minimum prices.
The volatility is calculated using a simple MA as the sum of the maximum prices for the averaging period minus the sum of minimal prices for the same period. The resulting value is calculated in points.
Indicator input parameters:
//+-----------------------------------+ //| INDICATOR INPUT PARAMETERS | //+-----------------------------------+ input ENUM_MA_METHOD MAType=MODE_SMA; // Method of averaging input uint VolatilityPeriod=5; // Indicator period input int Shift=0; // Horizontal shift of the indicator in bars input uint LevelsTotal=20; // Number of levels input uint StartLevel=100; // Starting level input uint LevelsStep=100; // Distance between levels input color LevelsColor=clrBlue; // Color of the levels
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 08.04.2008.
Figure 1. The Volatility2 indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1763
