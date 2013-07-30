Real author:

Eva Ruft

A simple indicator that calculates only the volatility of a financial asset. Volatility is calculated in points based on the maximum and minimum prices.

The volatility is calculated using a simple MA as the sum of the maximum prices for the averaging period minus the sum of minimal prices for the same period. The resulting value is calculated in points.

Indicator input parameters:

input ENUM_MA_METHOD MAType= MODE_SMA ; input uint VolatilityPeriod= 5 ; input int Shift= 0 ; input uint LevelsTotal= 20 ; input uint StartLevel= 100 ; input uint LevelsStep= 100 ; input color LevelsColor= clrBlue ;

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 08.04.2008.

Figure 1. The Volatility2 indicator