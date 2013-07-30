Join our fan page
ATRStops_v1_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
A trend indicator implemented in the form of NRTR. The timeframe of the indicator is set in the input parameters of the indicator:
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Input parameters of the indicator | //+----------------------------------------------+ input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H6; // Chart period of the iSAR indicator input uint Length=10; // The indicator period input uint ATRPeriod=5; // The period of the ATR indicator input double Kv=2.5; // Volatility by ATR input int Shift=0; // Horizontal shift of the indicator in bars
Average True Range is used for constructing a moving average.
Place the compiled file of the ATRStops_v1.ex5 indicator in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 07.04.2008.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1766
