ATRStops_v1_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
7601
(29)
A trend indicator implemented in the form of NRTR. The timeframe of the indicator is set in the input parameters of the indicator:

//+----------------------------------------------+
//| Input parameters of the indicator            |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H6; // Chart period of the iSAR indicator
input uint   Length=10;                    // The indicator period
input uint   ATRPeriod=5;                  // The period of the ATR indicator
input double Kv=2.5;                       // Volatility by ATR
input int    Shift=0;                      // Horizontal shift of the indicator in bars

Average True Range is used for constructing a moving average.

Place the compiled file of the ATRStops_v1.ex5 indicator in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators. 

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 07.04.2008. 

Figure 1. The ATRStops_v1_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1766

