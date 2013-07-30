A trend indicator implemented in the form of NRTR. The timeframe of the indicator is set in the input parameters of the indicator:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame= PERIOD_H6 ; input uint Length= 10 ; input uint ATRPeriod= 5 ; input double Kv= 2.5 ; input int Shift= 0 ;

Average True Range is used for constructing a moving average.

Place the compiled file of the ATRStops_v1.ex5 indicator in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 07.04.2008.

Figure 1. The ATRStops_v1_HTF indicator