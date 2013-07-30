CodeBaseSections
ATRStops_v1 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
atrstops_v1.mq5 (10.51 KB)
Real author:

Forex-TSD.com

A trend indicator implemented in the form of NRTR. Average True Range is used for constructing a moving average.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 07.04.2008.

Figure 1. The ATRStops_v1 indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1764

