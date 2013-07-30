Join our fan page
ATRStops_v1 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 7529
Real author:
Forex-TSD.com
A trend indicator implemented in the form of NRTR. Average True Range is used for constructing a moving average.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 07.04.2008.
Figure 1. The ATRStops_v1 indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1764
