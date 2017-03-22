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XCCXCandleKeltnerPluse - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The XССXCandleKeltner indicator with the breakout indication option. Depending on the value of the indicator's input parameter:
There are two variants of color indication of breakout:
- Breakout of overbought/oversold levels;
- Breakout of Keltner channel borders.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was described in detail in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig1. The XССXCandleKeltnerPluse indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17629
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