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Indicators

XRSXCandleKeltnerPluse - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
XRSXCandleKeltnerPluse.mq5 (28.7 KB) view
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The XRSXCandleKeltner indicator with the breakout indication option. Depending on the value of the indicator's input parameter:

input ENUM_COLOR_MODE Mode=ENUM_LEVELS;     //Breakout indication method

There are two variants of color indication of breakout:

  1. Breakout of overbought/oversold levels;
  2. Breakout of Keltner channel borders.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was described in detail in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig1. The XRSXCandleKeltnerPluse indicator

Fig1. The XRSXCandleKeltnerPluse indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17628

CDir (MT5) - a class for getting directory contents CDir (MT5) - a class for getting directory contents

The CDir class allows getting information about files and folders outside the MQL5 sandbox similar to the MS-DOS Dir command. Call of system DLL is used, therefore you should allow their use.

HistoryPositionInfo HistoryPositionInfo

Returns position profit in points based on the trading history.

XCCXCandleKeltnerPluse XCCXCandleKeltnerPluse

The XССXCandleKeltner indicator with the breakout indication option

ColorXRSI_Histogram ColorXRSI_Histogram

The smoothed Relative Strength Index oscillator with the color indication of overbought/oversold level breakouts and of the histogram direction