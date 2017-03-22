CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ColorXWPR_Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5978
Rating:
(17)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The smoothed Larry Williams' Percent Range oscillator with the color indication of overbought/oversold level breakouts and of the histogram direction. Depending on the value of the indicator's input parameter:

input ENUM_COLOR_MODE Mode=ENUM_LEVELS; //Breakout indication method

There are two variants of histogram coloring:

  1. Breakout of overbought/oversold levels;
  2. Change of direction.

For better histogram readability, the indicator is performed in zero relative symmetric form, and its values vary from -50 to +50.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was described in detail in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig1. The ColorXWPR_Histogram indicator

Fig1. The ColorXWPR_Histogram indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17632

ColorXRSI_Histogram ColorXRSI_Histogram

The smoothed Relative Strength Index oscillator with the color indication of overbought/oversold level breakouts and of the histogram direction

XCCXCandleKeltnerPluse XCCXCandleKeltnerPluse

The XССXCandleKeltner indicator with the breakout indication option

XOSignal XOSignal

A semaphore signal indicator. Its code does not contain averaging algorithms.

ColorXMFI_Histogram ColorXMFI_Histogram

The smoothed Money Flow Index oscillator with the color indication of overbought/oversold level breakouts and of the histogram direction.