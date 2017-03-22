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ColorXWPR_Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The smoothed Larry Williams' Percent Range oscillator with the color indication of overbought/oversold level breakouts and of the histogram direction. Depending on the value of the indicator's input parameter:
There are two variants of histogram coloring:
- Breakout of overbought/oversold levels;
- Change of direction.
For better histogram readability, the indicator is performed in zero relative symmetric form, and its values vary from -50 to +50.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was described in detail in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig1. The ColorXWPR_Histogram indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17632
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