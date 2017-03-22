Short-term trends. Two iMA indicators, one iStochastic.

The Expert Advisor increases the lot size after each of profitable deal, if it was preceded by losing trades. Martingale.

The indicator plots price channel and Fibonacci levels based on the latest NRTR_extr_ZigZag peaks

Keltner Channel built relative to the average value of the MomentumCandle oscillator as a sequence of candlesticks