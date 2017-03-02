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NRTR_ZigZag - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: Ramdass
Description
The ZigZag indicator plotted using the NRTR algorithm.
Fig1. The NRTR_ZigZag indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17515
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