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Indicators

NRTR_ZigZag - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Published:
NRTR_ZigZag.mq5 (16.85 KB) view
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Real author: Ramdass


Description

The ZigZag indicator plotted using the NRTR algorithm.

Fig1. The NRTR_ZigZag indicator

Fig1. The NRTR_ZigZag indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17515

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