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Indicators

MomentumCandleKeltner - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Keltner Channel built relative to the average value of the MomentumCandle oscillator as a sequence of candlesticks.

Fig1. The MomentumCandleKeltner indicator

Fig1. The MomentumCandleKeltner indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17567

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The indicator plots price channel and Fibonacci levels based on the latest NRTR_extr_ZigZag peaks

AutoFibAutoTrend_NRTR_ZigZag AutoFibAutoTrend_NRTR_ZigZag

The indicator plots price channel and Fibonacci levels based on the latest NRTR_ZigZag peaks

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Support\resistance levels, trend direction — bullish\bearish.

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An example of using HistorySelectByPosition (based on the HistoryDealGetTicket use example).