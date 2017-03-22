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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
MomentumCandleKeltner - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Keltner Channel built relative to the average value of the MomentumCandle oscillator as a sequence of candlesticks.
Fig1. The MomentumCandleKeltner indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17567
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