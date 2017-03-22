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Indicators

AutoFibAutoTrend_NRTR_extr_ZigZag - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Real author: zzuegg

The indicator plots price channel and Fibonacci levels based on the latest NRTR_extr_ZigZag peaks.


Input parameters

//+------------------------------------------------+
//|  Indicator input parameters                    |
//+------------------------------------------------+
//---- Input parameters of the ZigZag
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_H6;             // ZigZag indicator timeframe for calculation
input uint iPeriod=10;                                 // Indicator period
input int iDig=0;                                      // Digits
//---- Indicator display settings
input string Sirname="AutoFibAutoTrend_NRTR_ZigZag";  // Name for the indicator labels
input bool ShowFib=true;
input color FibColor=clrDodgerBlue;
input uint   FibSize=1;
//----
input bool ShowFibFan=true;
input color FibFanColor=clrDarkViolet;
input uint FibFanSize=1;
//----
input bool ShowTrend=true;
input color TrendColor=clrDeepPink;
input uint TrendSize=5;

The indicator requires the compiled NRTR_extr_ZigZag.mq5 indicator file. Save it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig1. The AutoFibAutoTrend_NRTR_extr_ZigZag indicator

Fig1. The AutoFibAutoTrend_NRTR_extr_ZigZag indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17566

AutoFibAutoTrend_NRTR_ZigZag AutoFibAutoTrend_NRTR_ZigZag

The indicator plots price channel and Fibonacci levels based on the latest NRTR_ZigZag peaks

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