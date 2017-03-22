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AutoFibAutoTrend_NRTR_extr_ZigZag - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: zzuegg
The indicator plots price channel and Fibonacci levels based on the latest NRTR_extr_ZigZag peaks.
Input parameters
//+------------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+------------------------------------------------+ //---- Input parameters of the ZigZag input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_H6; // ZigZag indicator timeframe for calculation input uint iPeriod=10; // Indicator period input int iDig=0; // Digits //---- Indicator display settings input string Sirname="AutoFibAutoTrend_NRTR_ZigZag"; // Name for the indicator labels input bool ShowFib=true; input color FibColor=clrDodgerBlue; input uint FibSize=1; //---- input bool ShowFibFan=true; input color FibFanColor=clrDarkViolet; input uint FibFanSize=1; //---- input bool ShowTrend=true; input color TrendColor=clrDeepPink; input uint TrendSize=5;
The indicator requires the compiled NRTR_extr_ZigZag.mq5 indicator file. Save it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig1. The AutoFibAutoTrend_NRTR_extr_ZigZag indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17566
The indicator plots price channel and Fibonacci levels based on the latest NRTR_ZigZag peaksMoneyRain
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