CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Get trend - expert for MetaTrader 5

fortrader.ru | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
6833
Rating:
(28)
Published:
Updated:
Get trend.mq5 (30.15 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Author of the idea — Yuriauthor of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn

Attention! The Expert Advisor will only work on the M15 timeframe!

Short-term trends. The Expert Advisor uses two iMA indicators and one iStochastic.

System rules:

  1. Compare the moving averages on the 15-minute and 1-hour chart. Trend exists if price on both charts is above or below the moving average.
  2. Once you have identified the trend, analyze the 15-minute chart for compliance with its two conditions (both of them must be met at the same time):
    1. the price should be no more than 20 points above (to buy) or no more than 20 pips below (to sell) the moving average;
    2. the stochastic line should cross the stochastic line below the stochastic level 20 (to buy) or cross the stochastic line down above the level of 80 (to sell).
Calculating parameters:

//--- Calculating initial parameters of indicators to search for entry conditions
   double MA_M15   = iMAGet(handle_iMA_M15,1);
   double MA_H1    = iMAGet(handle_iMA_H1,1);

   double Stoh_slow = iStochasticGet(SIGNAL_LINE,1);
   double Stoh_fast = iStochasticGet(MAIN_LINE,1);
   double Stoh_fast_prew=iStochasticGet(MAIN_LINE,2);

   double price_M15=iClose(1,NULL,PERIOD_M15);
   double price_H1=iClose(1,NULL,PERIOD_H1);

Buy condition:

//--- Checking conditions to perform a deal
   if(price_M15<MA_M15 && price_H1<MA_H1 && (MA_M15-price_M15)<=porog*m_adjusted_point)
     {
      if(Stoh_slow<20 && Stoh_fast<20 && Stoh_fast_prew<Stoh_slow && Stoh_fast>Stoh_slow)
        {

Sell condition:

   if(price_M15>MA_M15 && price_H1>MA_H1 && (price_M15-MA_M15)<=porog*m_adjusted_point)
     {
      if(Stoh_slow>80 && Stoh_fast>80 && Stoh_fast_prew>Stoh_slow && Stoh_fast<Stoh_slow)
        {


EURUSD,M15, c 2016.01.01 по 2017.02.06:

Get trend tester
 

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17562

Precision trend (histo) Precision trend (histo)

Precision trend (histo).

Precision Trend Precision Trend

The newest version of the Precision Trend Indicator.

MoneyRain MoneyRain

The Expert Advisor increases the lot size after each of profitable deal, if it was preceded by losing trades. Martingale.

AutoFibAutoTrend_NRTR_ZigZag AutoFibAutoTrend_NRTR_ZigZag

The indicator plots price channel and Fibonacci levels based on the latest NRTR_ZigZag peaks