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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Get trend - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 6833
- Rating:
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- Published:
- Updated:
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Author of the idea — Yuri, author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.
Attention! The Expert Advisor will only work on the M15 timeframe!
Short-term trends. The Expert Advisor uses two iMA indicators and one iStochastic.
System rules:
- Compare the moving averages on the 15-minute and 1-hour chart. Trend exists if price on both charts is above or below the moving average.
- Once you have identified the trend, analyze the 15-minute chart for compliance with its two conditions (both of them must be met at the same time):
- the price should be no more than 20 points above (to buy) or no more than 20 pips below (to sell) the moving average;
- the stochastic line should cross the stochastic line below the stochastic level 20 (to buy) or cross the stochastic line down above the level of 80 (to sell).
Calculating parameters:
//--- Calculating initial parameters of indicators to search for entry conditions double MA_M15 = iMAGet(handle_iMA_M15,1); double MA_H1 = iMAGet(handle_iMA_H1,1); double Stoh_slow = iStochasticGet(SIGNAL_LINE,1); double Stoh_fast = iStochasticGet(MAIN_LINE,1); double Stoh_fast_prew=iStochasticGet(MAIN_LINE,2); double price_M15=iClose(1,NULL,PERIOD_M15); double price_H1=iClose(1,NULL,PERIOD_H1);
Buy condition:
//--- Checking conditions to perform a deal if(price_M15<MA_M15 && price_H1<MA_H1 && (MA_M15-price_M15)<=porog*m_adjusted_point) { if(Stoh_slow<20 && Stoh_fast<20 && Stoh_fast_prew<Stoh_slow && Stoh_fast>Stoh_slow) {
Sell condition:
if(price_M15>MA_M15 && price_H1>MA_H1 && (price_M15-MA_M15)<=porog*m_adjusted_point) { if(Stoh_slow>80 && Stoh_fast>80 && Stoh_fast_prew>Stoh_slow && Stoh_fast<Stoh_slow) {
EURUSD,M15, c 2016.01.01 по 2017.02.06:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17562
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