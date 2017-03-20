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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Precision trend (histo) - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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A well known "precision trend" indicator — made as a histogram version.
Indicator is similar to some existing indicator, but there are some deviation which makes it justifiable to have it as a separate indicator. It tends to be a good indicator for trends. This version is the histogram version of the indicator coloring the histogram bars according to the current "precision trend" state.
And here is how it correlates to the "regular" version:
Precision Trend
The newest version of the Precision Trend Indicator.Detrended Synthetic Price (oscillator)
Detrended Synthetic Price in oscillator form.