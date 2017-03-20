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Indicators

Precision trend (histo) - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
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A well known "precision trend" indicator — made as a histogram version.

Indicator is similar to some existing indicator, but there are some deviation which makes it justifiable to have it as a separate indicator. It tends to be a good indicator for trends. This version is the histogram version of the indicator coloring the histogram bars according to the current "precision trend" state.

And here is how it correlates to the "regular" version:


Precision Trend Precision Trend

The newest version of the Precision Trend Indicator.

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Detrended Synthetic Price in oscillator form.

Get trend Get trend

Short-term trends. Two iMA indicators, one iStochastic.

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The Expert Advisor increases the lot size after each of profitable deal, if it was preceded by losing trades. Martingale.