Real author:

Avery T. Horton, Jr. aka TRO

A simple volatility meter which displays sizes of candlesticks in a separate subwindow. If the size of a candlestick is greater than the threshold determined by the input parameter Treshold, the histogram is purple, otherwise it is pink.

input uint Threshold= 200 ;

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 23.05.2008.

Figure 1. The TRO_RANGE indicator