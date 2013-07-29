CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Tro_Range - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
7333
Rating:
(26)
Published:
Updated:
tro_range.mq5 (5.67 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

Avery T. Horton, Jr. aka TRO

A simple volatility meter which displays sizes of candlesticks in a separate subwindow. If the size of a candlestick is greater than the threshold determined by the input parameter Treshold, the histogram is purple, otherwise it is pink.

//+-----------------------------------+
//|  INDICATOR INPUT PARAMETERS       |
//+-----------------------------------+
input uint Threshold=200; // Threshold in points

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 23.05.2008. 

Figure 1. The TRO_RANGE indicator

Figure 1. The TRO_RANGE indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1755

Stochastic Fan Stochastic Fan

A fan of Stochastic indicators, the period of which is defined by one of four types of progressions

ang_AZad_Css ang_AZad_Css

The trend indicator drawn in the form of a colored cloud

MTF_MACD_Bars MTF_MACD_Bars

A semaphore signal indicator showing the MACD histogram calculated on the timeframe specified in the input parameters

Change To Range Ratio Change To Range Ratio

The Change To Range Ratio indicator is used for closing short-term positions and/or for filtering entry points.