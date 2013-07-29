Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Tro_Range - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 7333
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
Avery T. Horton, Jr. aka TRO
A simple volatility meter which displays sizes of candlesticks in a separate subwindow. If the size of a candlestick is greater than the threshold determined by the input parameter Treshold, the histogram is purple, otherwise it is pink.
//+-----------------------------------+ //| INDICATOR INPUT PARAMETERS | //+-----------------------------------+ input uint Threshold=200; // Threshold in points
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 23.05.2008.
Figure 1. The TRO_RANGE indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1755
A fan of Stochastic indicators, the period of which is defined by one of four types of progressionsang_AZad_Css
The trend indicator drawn in the form of a colored cloud
A semaphore signal indicator showing the MACD histogram calculated on the timeframe specified in the input parametersChange To Range Ratio
The Change To Range Ratio indicator is used for closing short-term positions and/or for filtering entry points.