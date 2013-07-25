CodeBaseSections
Stochastic Fan - indicator for MetaTrader 5

A fan of Stochastic indicators, the period of which is defined by one of four types of progressions.

  • arithmetic
  • geometric
  • Fibonacci numbers
  • Leonardo numbers

ang_AZad_Css ang_AZad_Css

The trend indicator drawn in the form of a colored cloud

RSI Fan RSI Fan

A fan of RSI indicators, the period of which is defined by one of the four progressions

Tro_Range Tro_Range

A simple volatility meter which displays sizes of candlesticks in a separate subwindow

MTF_MACD_Bars MTF_MACD_Bars

A semaphore signal indicator showing the MACD histogram calculated on the timeframe specified in the input parameters