Stochastic Fan - indicator for MetaTrader 5
A fan of Stochastic indicators, the period of which is defined by one of four types of progressions.
- arithmetic
- geometric
- Fibonacci numbers
- Leonardo numbers
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1752
