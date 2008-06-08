CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Tro_Range - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Views:
15574
Rating:
(4)
Published:
Updated:
_TRO_RANGE.mq4 (4.17 KB) view
Indicator Tro_Range.

You can view the description here.

int Threshold=20;
color CurrentBarColor=White;
color ThresholdColor =Aqua;



PLdot PLdot

Very simple indicator PLdot. It's been even optimized.

Karbofos Karbofos

A simple system without indicators.

RndTrade RndTrade

The Expert Advisor demonstrates the possibility to gain profits using the position opening strategy based on the "heads-or-tails" principle.

TrendCapture TrendCapture

A primitive Expert Advisor that learns from its own mistakes.