ang_AZad_Css - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Real author:

ANG3110@latchess.com

The trend indicator drawn in the form of the colored cloud.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 14.04.2008.

Figure 1. The ang_AZad_Css indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1754

