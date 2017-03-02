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ADX & MA - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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Author of the idea — Yuri, author of the mq5 code — barabashkakvn.
The strategy is based on two indicators: ADX and MA, and the close of the first bar. Also, different TakeProfit, StopLoss and Trailing levels are used for Buy and Sell.
EURUSD,H1:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17506
An assessment is made based on the values of five indicators (Gator, WPR, AC, DeMarker and RSI). Uses trapezoidal membership functions. Before sending a trade request, it checks if funds on the account are enough.Statistical characteristics
The indicator shows the statistical characteristics of bars: the mean value, variance, skewness and kurtosis
The Ichimoku indicator with an alert.MA2CCI
The trading strategy uses two MA indicators, one ATR and one CCI.