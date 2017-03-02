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ADX & MA - expert for MetaTrader 5

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Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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7918
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ADX & MA.mq5 (25.47 KB) view
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Author of the idea — Yuriauthor of the mq5 code — barabashkakvn.  

The strategy is based on two indicators: ADX and MA, and the close of the first bar. Also, different TakeProfit, StopLoss and Trailing levels are used for Buy and Sell.

EURUSD,H1:

 ADX & MA tester

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17506

Fuzzy logic Fuzzy logic

An assessment is made based on the values of five indicators (Gator, WPR, AC, DeMarker and RSI). Uses trapezoidal membership functions. Before sending a trade request, it checks if funds on the account are enough.

Statistical characteristics Statistical characteristics

The indicator shows the statistical characteristics of bars: the mean value, variance, skewness and kurtosis

IchimokuAlert IchimokuAlert

The Ichimoku indicator with an alert.

MA2CCI MA2CCI

The trading strategy uses two MA indicators, one ATR and one CCI.