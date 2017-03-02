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Indicators

IchimokuAlert - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Alexey Viktorov
Alexey Viktorov

Alexey Viktorov

4.4 (44)
12 products 31 codes 49 topics 15155 comments
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This is a simple indicator from the standard МetaТrader 5 delivery package, with an additional Alert function.

IchimokuAlert

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17508

ADX & MA ADX & MA

The strategy is based on two indicators: ADX and MA, and the close of the first bar. Also, different TakeProfit, StopLoss and Trailing levels are used for Buy and Sell.

Fuzzy logic Fuzzy logic

An assessment is made based on the values of five indicators (Gator, WPR, AC, DeMarker and RSI). Uses trapezoidal membership functions. Before sending a trade request, it checks if funds on the account are enough.

MA2CCI MA2CCI

The trading strategy uses two MA indicators, one ATR and one CCI.

Rabbit3 Rabbit3

The strategy uses two indicators Moving Average, MA with different periods, Commodity Channel Index, CCI and Williams’ Percent Range, %R.