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IchimokuAlert - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This is a simple indicator from the standard МetaТrader 5 delivery package, with an additional Alert function.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17508
ADX & MA
The strategy is based on two indicators: ADX and MA, and the close of the first bar. Also, different TakeProfit, StopLoss and Trailing levels are used for Buy and Sell.Fuzzy logic
An assessment is made based on the values of five indicators (Gator, WPR, AC, DeMarker and RSI). Uses trapezoidal membership functions. Before sending a trade request, it checks if funds on the account are enough.