Author of the idea — George F.Peskov, author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.

The trading strategy uses two MA indicators, one ATR and one CCI.

The value of the ATR indicator is used when calculating the Stop Loss level.

The RA uses lot calculation based on the specified percent of margin (for more details see example EA Money Fixed Margin).

The checking algorithm before opening a position:

calculation of lot size as a specified percent of margin

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calculation of Stop Loss level

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checking funds for opening the position

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a basic check for Buy and Sell

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checking return of the ticket

Results on EURUSD, H1: