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MA2CCI - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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Author of the idea — George F.Peskov, author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.
The trading strategy uses two MA indicators, one ATR and one CCI.
The value of the ATR indicator is used when calculating the Stop Loss level.
The RA uses lot calculation based on the specified percent of margin (for more details see example EA Money Fixed Margin).
The checking algorithm before opening a position:
calculation of lot size as a specified percent of margin
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calculation of Stop Loss level
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checking funds for opening the position
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a basic check for Buy and Sell
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checking return of the ticket
Results on EURUSD, H1:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17510
The Ichimoku indicator with an alert.ADX & MA
The strategy is based on two indicators: ADX and MA, and the close of the first bar. Also, different TakeProfit, StopLoss and Trailing levels are used for Buy and Sell.
The strategy uses two indicators Moving Average, MA with different periods, Commodity Channel Index, CCI and Williams’ Percent Range, %R.NRTR_ZigZag
The ZigZag indicator plotted using the NRTR algorithm.