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MA2CCI - expert for MetaTrader 5

George-on-Don | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
5296
Rating:
(25)
Published:
Updated:
MA2CCI.mq5 (40.07 KB) view
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Author of the idea — George F.Peskovauthor of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn

The trading strategy uses two MA indicators, one ATR and one CCI.

The value of the ATR indicator is used when calculating the Stop Loss level.

The RA uses lot calculation based on the specified percent of margin (for more details see example EA Money Fixed Margin).

The checking algorithm before opening a position:

calculation of lot size as a specified percent of margin

calculation of Stop Loss level

checking funds for opening the position

a basic check for Buy and Sell

checking return of the ticket

Results on EURUSD, H1:

MA2CCI 

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17510

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