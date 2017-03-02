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Indicators

Statistical characteristics - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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The indicator shows the statistical characteristics of bars: the mean value, variance, skewness and kurtosis.

In this example four instances of the indicator with different statistical methods selected in settings are attached to a chart:

Statistical characteristics

The indicator only works on a new bar, no calculations are made inside the bar.

 

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17501

Backbone Backbone

The Expert Advisor idea is based on the constant change of trade direction depending on the TakeProfit, StopLoss and TrailingStop levels.

MQL5 Wizard MA RSI MQL5 Wizard MA RSI

The "MQL5 Wizard MA RSI" Expert Advisor has been generated using the MQL5 Wizard based on the signals of the trend MA (Moving Average) indicator and of the RSI (Relative Strength Index) oscillator.

Fuzzy logic Fuzzy logic

An assessment is made based on the values of five indicators (Gator, WPR, AC, DeMarker and RSI). Uses trapezoidal membership functions. Before sending a trade request, it checks if funds on the account are enough.

ADX & MA ADX & MA

The strategy is based on two indicators: ADX and MA, and the close of the first bar. Also, different TakeProfit, StopLoss and Trailing levels are used for Buy and Sell.