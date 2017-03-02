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Fuzzy logic - expert for MetaTrader 5

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Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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6395
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Published:
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Fuzzy logic.mq5 (53.16 KB) view
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Author of the idea — Alexey Kiyanitsaauthor of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn

An assessment is made based on the values of five indicators (Gator, WPR, AC, DeMarker and RSI). Uses trapezoidal membership functions. Before sending a trade request, it checks if funds on the account are enough.

Parameters

   double arGator[8]    ={0.010,0.020,0.030,0.040,0.040,0.030,0.020,0.010};
   double arWPR[8]      ={-95,-90,-80,-75,-25,-20,-10,-5};
   double arAC[8]       ={0.05,0.04,0.03,0.02,0.02,0.03,0.04,0.05};
   double arDeMarker[8] ={0.15,0.2,0.25,0.3,0.7,0.75,0.8,0.85};
   double arRSI[8]      ={25,30,35,40,60,65,70,75};
   double Weight[5]     ={0.133,0.133,0.133,0.268,0.333};

For the time-frame H1.

From the author of the idea:

There is a lot of theoretical material on fuzzy systems, so let's discuss this Expert Advisor: 

1) An assessment is made based on the values of five indicators (Gator, WPR, AC, DeMarker and RSI). Uses trapezoidal membership functions.

2) Ranking and weights of values can be edited straight in the code.

3) As a basis for the fuzzy assessment (to buy, to sell, not to do anything), you can use not only the above indicators, but also other methods at your discretion.

In general, the EA code is designed for practical acquaintance with the techniques of fuzzy evaluation of the current market situation. It is recommended to use or modify it after reading the theory. You can start with materials on fuzzy evaluation fundamentals by A. Nedosekin (it describes a different technology, but contains a very good explanation of the theory).

Note:

  • If you want to add your own criteria for evaluation instead of the five built-in indicators, I recommend splitting such criteria into borders of fuzzy values (in the code - arrays arGator[7], etc.).
  • Do not attempt to over-optimize the parameters of the membership function (they are not available as external parameters in the code) — this will not give any substantial effect.
  • Try experimenting. I think that fuzzy logic is incomparable in terms of decision making.

 The best result was obtained on EURUSD, H1:

Fuzzy logic tester 

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17502

Statistical characteristics Statistical characteristics

The indicator shows the statistical characteristics of bars: the mean value, variance, skewness and kurtosis

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The Expert Advisor idea is based on the constant change of trade direction depending on the TakeProfit, StopLoss and TrailingStop levels.

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The strategy is based on two indicators: ADX and MA, and the close of the first bar. Also, different TakeProfit, StopLoss and Trailing levels are used for Buy and Sell.

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