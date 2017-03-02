Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Backbone - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 4298
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author of the idea — Vladimir, author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.
The Expert Advisor idea is based on the constant change of trade direction depending on the TakeProfit, StopLoss and TrailingStop levels.
Positions are opened in stages, in the direction opposite to the previously opened positions. The EA does not use any indicators, mathematical models or other complexities. Its profitability is based on the fact that the duration of profitable positions is longer than the duration of losing positions.
Testing results on EURUSD, H1:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17490
The "MQL5 Wizard MA RSI" Expert Advisor has been generated using the MQL5 Wizard based on the signals of the trend MA (Moving Average) indicator and of the RSI (Relative Strength Index) oscillator.Polish Layer
The Expert Advisor is based on the following indicators: RSI, WPR, Stochastic, Moving Average, deMarker
The indicator shows the statistical characteristics of bars: the mean value, variance, skewness and kurtosisFuzzy logic
An assessment is made based on the values of five indicators (Gator, WPR, AC, DeMarker and RSI). Uses trapezoidal membership functions. Before sending a trade request, it checks if funds on the account are enough.