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Backbone - expert for MetaTrader 5

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Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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4298
Rating:
(22)
Published:
Updated:
Backbone.mq5 (23.74 KB) view
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Author of the idea — Vladimirauthor of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.  

The Expert Advisor idea is based on the constant change of trade direction depending on the TakeProfit, StopLoss and TrailingStop levels. 

Positions are opened in stages, in the direction opposite to the previously opened positions. The EA does not use any indicators, mathematical models or other complexities. Its profitability is based on the fact that the duration of profitable positions is longer than the duration of losing positions. 

Testing results on EURUSD, H1:

Backbone tester

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17490

MQL5 Wizard MA RSI MQL5 Wizard MA RSI

The "MQL5 Wizard MA RSI" Expert Advisor has been generated using the MQL5 Wizard based on the signals of the trend MA (Moving Average) indicator and of the RSI (Relative Strength Index) oscillator.

Polish Layer Polish Layer

The Expert Advisor is based on the following indicators: RSI, WPR, Stochastic, Moving Average, deMarker

Statistical characteristics Statistical characteristics

The indicator shows the statistical characteristics of bars: the mean value, variance, skewness and kurtosis

Fuzzy logic Fuzzy logic

An assessment is made based on the values of five indicators (Gator, WPR, AC, DeMarker and RSI). Uses trapezoidal membership functions. Before sending a trade request, it checks if funds on the account are enough.