Author of the idea — Vladimir, author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.

The Expert Advisor idea is based on the constant change of trade direction depending on the TakeProfit, StopLoss and TrailingStop levels.

Positions are opened in stages, in the direction opposite to the previously opened positions. The EA does not use any indicators, mathematical models or other complexities. Its profitability is based on the fact that the duration of profitable positions is longer than the duration of losing positions.

Testing results on EURUSD, H1:



