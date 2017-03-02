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MQL5 Wizard MA RSI - expert for MetaTrader 5
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The "MQL5 Wizard MA RSI" Expert Advisor has been generated using the MQL5 Wizard based on the signals of the trend MA (Moving Average) indicator and of the RSI (Relative Strength Index) oscillator.
The Expert Advisor only works at moment of new bar emergence:
input string Expert_Title ="MQL5 Wizard MA RSI"; // Document name
ulong Expert_MagicNumber =26774; //
bool Expert_EveryTick =false;
Входные параметры:
|Variable
|Value
|Disclaimer
|Signal threshold value to open [0...100]
|55
|A threshold value to open a position. It can take on values from 0 to 100.
|Signal threshold value to close [0...100]
|100
|A threshold value to close a position. It can take on values from 0 to 100.
|Price level to execute a deal
|0.0
|Distance from the current price. If 0 - open at the current price, if -xx - pending Stop orders will be placed, if +xx - pending Limit orders will be placed.
|Stop Loss level (in points)
|50.0
|The price level for Stop Loss
|Take Profit level (in points)
|50.0
|The price level for Take Profit
|Expiration of pending orders (in bars)
|4
|Pending order lifetime (in bars)
|Moving Average Period of averaging
|20
|MA — averaging period
|Moving Average Time shift
|3
|MA — horizontal shift of the indicator
|Moving Average Method of averaging
|MODE_SMA
|MA — type of smoothing
|Moving Average Prices series
|PRICE_CLOSE
|MA — price type
|Moving Average Weight [0...1.0]
|0.8
|Weight of MA signals
|Relative Strength Index Period of calculation
|3
|RSI — period of averaging
|Relative Strength Index Prices series
|PRICE_CLOSE
|RSI — price type
|Relative Strength Index Weight [0...1.0]
|0.5
|Weight of RSI signals
Testing results on EURUSD, M15 from 2016.01.06 to 2017.01.27, initial deposit 3,000:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17489
The Expert Advisor is based on the following indicators: RSI, WPR, Stochastic, Moving Average, deMarkerTriXCandleKeltner
The TriX indicator in a candlestick form with the Keltner channel calculated relative to TriX averaging.
The Expert Advisor idea is based on the constant change of trade direction depending on the TakeProfit, StopLoss and TrailingStop levels.Statistical characteristics
The indicator shows the statistical characteristics of bars: the mean value, variance, skewness and kurtosis