The TriX indicator in a candlestick form with the Keltner channel calculated relative to TriX averaging.

The Expert Advisor is based on the following indicators: RSI, WPR, Stochastic, Moving Average, deMarker

The Expert Advisor idea is based on the constant change of trade direction depending on the TakeProfit, StopLoss and TrailingStop levels.

The indicator shows the statistical characteristics of bars: the mean value, variance, skewness and kurtosis