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MQL5 Wizard MA RSI - expert for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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The "MQL5 Wizard MA RSI" Expert Advisor has been generated using the MQL5 Wizard based on the signals of the trend MA (Moving Average) indicator and of the RSI (Relative Strength Index) oscillator.

The Expert Advisor only works at moment of new bar emergence:

//--- inputs for expert
input string             Expert_Title         ="MQL5 Wizard MA RSI"; // Document name
ulong                    Expert_MagicNumber   =26774;                //
bool                     Expert_EveryTick     =false;

Входные параметры:

VariableValueDisclaimer
Signal threshold value to open [0...100]55A threshold value to open a position. It can take on values from 0 to 100.
Signal threshold value to close [0...100]100A threshold value to close a position. It can take on values from 0 to 100.
Price level to execute a deal0.0Distance from the current price. If 0 - open at the current price, if -xx - pending Stop orders will be placed, if +xx - pending Limit orders will be placed.
Stop Loss level (in points)50.0The price level for Stop Loss
Take Profit level (in points)50.0The price level for Take Profit
Expiration of pending orders (in bars) 4Pending order lifetime (in bars)
Moving Average Period of averaging20MA — averaging period
Moving Average Time shift3MA — horizontal shift of the indicator 
Moving Average Method of averagingMODE_SMAMA — type of smoothing
Moving Average Prices series PRICE_CLOSEMA — price type
Moving Average Weight [0...1.0]0.8Weight of MA signals
Relative Strength Index Period of calculation3RSI — period of averaging
Relative Strength Index Prices seriesPRICE_CLOSERSI — price type
Relative Strength Index Weight [0...1.0]0.5Weight of RSI signals


Testing results on EURUSD, M15 from 2016.01.06 to 2017.01.27, initial deposit 3,000:

MQL5 Wizard MA RSI tester


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17489

Polish Layer Polish Layer

The Expert Advisor is based on the following indicators: RSI, WPR, Stochastic, Moving Average, deMarker

TriXCandleKeltner TriXCandleKeltner

The TriX indicator in a candlestick form with the Keltner channel calculated relative to TriX averaging.

Backbone Backbone

The Expert Advisor idea is based on the constant change of trade direction depending on the TakeProfit, StopLoss and TrailingStop levels.

Statistical characteristics Statistical characteristics

The indicator shows the statistical characteristics of bars: the mean value, variance, skewness and kurtosis