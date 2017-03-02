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TriXCandleKeltner - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The TriX indicator in a candlestick form with the Keltner channel calculated relative to TriX averaging.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17480
e-Smart_Trailing
Modification of StopLoss of any positions. Trailing. Trailing.E-Skoch-Open
Opens a SELL position on each bar, if Close of the 1st bar > Close of the 3rd bar. Opens a BUY position on each bar, if Close of the 3rd bar > Close of the 1st bar.
Polish Layer
The Expert Advisor is based on the following indicators: RSI, WPR, Stochastic, Moving Average, deMarkerMQL5 Wizard MA RSI
The "MQL5 Wizard MA RSI" Expert Advisor has been generated using the MQL5 Wizard based on the signals of the trend MA (Moving Average) indicator and of the RSI (Relative Strength Index) oscillator.