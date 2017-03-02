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Indicators

TriXCandleKeltner - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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The TriX indicator in a candlestick form with the Keltner channel calculated relative to TriX averaging.

Fig1. The TriXCandleKeltner indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17480

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Modification of StopLoss of any positions. Trailing. Trailing.

E-Skoch-Open E-Skoch-Open

Opens a SELL position on each bar, if Close of the 1st bar > Close of the 3rd bar. Opens a BUY position on each bar, if Close of the 3rd bar > Close of the 1st bar.

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The Expert Advisor is based on the following indicators: RSI, WPR, Stochastic, Moving Average, deMarker

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