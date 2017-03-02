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Open Interest - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The Open Interest indicator shows the parameter "Total volume of open positions - SYMBOL_SESSION_INTEREST".
Explanation of indicator colors:
If the indicator bar is blue, open interest has grown since the bar emergence, if red, open interest has decreased.
A slight modification in the indicator:
Now, after the first launch, if prev_calculate==0, the indicator will not re-initialize its indicator buffers. The result: for example, we run the indicator on a chart, the indicator worked for a while and then suddenly prev_calculate==0 is received (can be due to connection loss or history errors) - in this case, the indicator will not re-initialize its indicator buffers, but will continue normal operation.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17426
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