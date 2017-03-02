Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Session Buy Sell Orders Volume - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 14687
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The "Session Buy Sell Orders Volume" indicator shows a histogram of the minimum and maximum values of the following parameters:
- SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME - "Total current volume of buy orders"
- SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME - "Total current volume of sell orders"
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17427
The indicator shows t he parameter "Total volume of open positions - SYMBOL_SESSION_INTEREST".Simple MACD
Trading on a new bar only. The rules are simple: if MAIN_LINE MACD (1) > MAIN_LINE MACD (2) -> Buy, if MAIN_LINE MACD (1) < MAIN_LINE MACD (2) -> Sell". When a signal opposite to open positions is received, close all positions.
The MARE5.1 Expert Advisor is very easy to use. It uses the values of two Moving Averages (SMA) at the close of 0th, 2nd and 5th bar. The EA is configured to work on the M1 timeframe.Exp_Fractal_WeightOscillator
The simplest EA based on the Fractal_WeightOscillator weighted oscillator.