Session Buy Sell Orders Volume 

Trading on a new bar only. The rules are simple: if MAIN_LINE MACD (1) > MAIN_LINE MACD (2) -> Buy, if MAIN_LINE MACD (1) < MAIN_LINE MACD (2) -> Sell". When a signal opposite to open positions is received, close all positions.

The MARE5.1 Expert Advisor is very easy to use. It uses the values of two Moving Averages (SMA) at the close of 0th, 2nd and 5th bar. The EA is configured to work on the M1 timeframe.

The simplest EA based on the Fractal_WeightOscillator weighted oscillator.