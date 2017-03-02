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MARE5.1 - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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- 6134
- Rating:
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- Published:
- Updated:
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Author of the idea — Collector, author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.
The MARE5.1 Expert Advisor is very easy to use. It uses the values of two Moving Averages (SMA) at the close of 0th, 2nd and 5th bar. The EA is configured to work on the M1 timeframe.
Input Parameters:
- Lots — entry position volume
- TakeProfit — the Take Profit level
- StopLoss — the Stop Loss level
- MAFastPeriod — averaging period of the first Moving Average
- MASlowPeriod — averaging period of the second Moving Average
- MovingShift — MA shift (the same for both Moving Averages)
- HourTimeOpen and HourTimeClose — time (in hours), an interval inside which position opening is allowed
{
return(INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT);
}
if(HourTimeOpen==HourTimeClose)
{
return(INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT);
}
if(HourTimeOpen>HourTimeClose)
{
return(INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT);
}
It means that time in hours cannot be less than "0" or greater than "23", overlapping is not allowed.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17428
A histogram of minimum and maximum values of the following parameters: SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME - "Total current volume of buy orders" and SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME - "Total current volume of sell orders".Open Interest
The indicator shows t he parameter "Total volume of open positions - SYMBOL_SESSION_INTEREST".
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The NRTR_Gator indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.