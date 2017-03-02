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MARE5.1 - expert for MetaTrader 5

Collector | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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6134
Rating:
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MARE5.1.mq5 (16.84 KB) view
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Author of the idea — Collectorauthor of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.  

The MARE5.1 Expert Advisor is very easy to use. It uses the values of two Moving Averages (SMA) at the close of 0th, 2nd and 5th bar. The EA is configured to work on the M1 timeframe.

Input Parameters:

  • Lots — entry position volume
  • TakeProfit — the Take Profit level
  • StopLoss — the Stop Loss level
  • MAFastPeriod — averaging period of the first Moving Average
  • MASlowPeriod — averaging period of the second Moving Average
  • MovingShift MA shift (the same for both Moving Averages)
  • HourTimeOpen and HourTimeClose — time (in hours), an interval inside which position opening is allowed
The OnInit() block contains security time validation:

   if((HourTimeOpen<0 || HourTimeClose<0) || (HourTimeOpen>23 || HourTimeClose>23))
     {
      return(INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT);
     }
   if(HourTimeOpen==HourTimeClose)
     {
      return(INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT);
     }
   if(HourTimeOpen>HourTimeClose)
     {
      return(INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT);
     }

It means that time in hours cannot be less than "0" or greater than "23", overlapping is not allowed. 

MARE5.1 tester 

 

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17428

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