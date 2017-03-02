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TDSGlobal - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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Author of the idea — Collector, author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.
The TDSGlobal ExperT Advisor uses the MACD, OsMA and WPR indicators. The Expert Advisor is configured to trade on the D1 timeframe with USDCHF, GBPUSD, USDJPY and EURUSD
Testing results from 2015.06.23 to 2017.01.16 on USDCHF, GBPUSD, USDJPY and EURUSD:
As you can see, there are very few trades, and they can be considered random.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17423
The Fractal_TRIX indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.SnakeInBorders_HTF
The SnakeInBorders indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.
Trading on a new bar only. The rules are simple: if MAIN_LINE MACD (1) > MAIN_LINE MACD (2) -> Buy, if MAIN_LINE MACD (1) < MAIN_LINE MACD (2) -> Sell". When a signal opposite to open positions is received, close all positions.Open Interest
The indicator shows t he parameter "Total volume of open positions - SYMBOL_SESSION_INTEREST".