Author of the idea — Collector, author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.

The TDSGlobal ExperT Advisor uses the MACD, OsMA and WPR indicators. The Expert Advisor is configured to trade on the D1 timeframe with USDCHF, GBPUSD, USDJPY and EURUSD

Testing results from 2015.06.23 to 2017.01.16 on USDCHF, GBPUSD, USDJPY and EURUSD:

As you can see, there are very few trades, and they can be considered random.

