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TDSGlobal - expert for MetaTrader 5

Collector | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
5071
Rating:
(20)
Published:
Updated:
TDSGlobal.mq5 (45.4 KB) view
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Author of the idea — Collectorauthor of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.  

The TDSGlobal ExperT Advisor uses the MACD, OsMA and WPR indicators. The Expert Advisor is configured to trade on the D1 timeframe with USDCHF, GBPUSD, USDJPY and EURUSD 

Testing results from 2015.06.23 to 2017.01.16 on USDCHF, GBPUSD, USDJPY and EURUSD:

TDSGlobal tester 

As you can see, there are very few trades, and they can be considered random. 

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17423

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The SnakeInBorders indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Simple MACD Simple MACD

Trading on a new bar only. The rules are simple: if MAIN_LINE MACD (1) > MAIN_LINE MACD (2) -> Buy, if MAIN_LINE MACD (1) < MAIN_LINE MACD (2) -> Sell". When a signal opposite to open positions is received, close all positions.

Open Interest Open Interest

The indicator shows t he parameter "Total volume of open positions - SYMBOL_SESSION_INTEREST".