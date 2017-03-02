Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
SnakeInBorders_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6587
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The SnakeInBorders indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled SnakeInBorders.mq5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig1. The SnakeInBorders indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17420
The Expert Advisor synchronizes the local computer time in the interval from 9:50 to 9:59 (before the beginning of the morning session) with the MetaTrader 5 FORTS server time.Linear_Price_Bar_HTF
The Linear_Price_Bar indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.
The Fractal_TRIX indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.TDSGlobal
The Expert Advisor uses the MACD, OsMA and WPR indicators. The Expert Advisor is configured to trade on the D1 timeframe with USDCHF, GBPUSD, USDJPY and EURUSD