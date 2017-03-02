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Linear_Price_Bar_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The Linear_Price_Bar indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled Linear_Price_Bar.mq5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig1. The Linear_Price_Bar_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17410
The indicator draws i-OneThird indicator candlesticks of a higher timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers.Moving Average Trade System
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The Expert Advisor synchronizes the local computer time in the interval from 9:50 to 9:59 (before the beginning of the morning session) with the MetaTrader 5 FORTS server time.SnakeInBorders_HTF
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