Real author: Bookkeeper

SnakeInBorders calculates the channel of a filtered market, which is limited by two borders BorderTopBuffer[] and BorderBotBuffer[], and it calculates the signal MartBuffer[].







input Smooth_Method XMA_Method=MODE_LWMA_;

input uint SnakeRange= 2 ;

input int XPhase= 15 ;





input uint FilterPeriod = 24 ;

input double MartFiltr = 2 ;

input bool HardCalc = true ;

input Applied_price_ IPC=PRICE_WEIGHTED_;

input int Shift= 0 ;

input int PriceShift= 0 ;

input color Upper_color= clrMediumSeaGreen ;

input color Lower_color= clrRed ;

The behavior of the signal Mart inside the channel:



When the market moves up, the signal line moves away from the lower border, crosses the channel and merges with the upper border. And vice versa when the market moves down.

When there is a directional market move, the signal line will be held at the appropriate channel border. Expanding channel width means strengthening of the movement. The channel becomes narrower during market fluctuations. During channel narrowing, the signal line moves from one border to the other inside the channel. After reaching the opposite border, the channel begins to expand.

SnakeInBorders can be used independently, comparing the signal line movement on different timeframes, as well as for the construction of other indicators, using Mart instead of the bar price. For the indicators like MA, OA, AC,.. you can set HardCalc = true, for indicators like ZigZag, Channel,.. — HardCalc = false, and MartFiltr value should be chosen in the range 3...5... You can differentiate between true and false peaks: if a peak is intermediate, the Mart signal line does not match the border.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was described in detail in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and was published in CodeBase on 19.12.2006.

Fig1. The SnakeInBorders indicator

