The indicator draws i-OneThird indicator candlesticks of a higher timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers.

Depending on a candlestick direction the candlestick body is painted in green or orange, shadows are painted in lime or yellow color respectively.

This indicator requires the the compiled indicator file i-OneThird.mq5. Place it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.

Fig1. The Background_Candles_i-OneThird_HTF indicator