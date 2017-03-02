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Background_Candles_i-OneThird_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator draws i-OneThird indicator candlesticks of a higher timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers.
Depending on a candlestick direction the candlestick body is painted in green or orange, shadows are painted in lime or yellow color respectively.
This indicator requires the the compiled indicator file i-OneThird.mq5. Place it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.
Fig1. The Background_Candles_i-OneThird_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17409
The strategy is based on Moving Averages with the periods of 5/20/40/60.XprofuterDD_HTF
The XprofuterDD indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.
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The Expert Advisor synchronizes the local computer time in the interval from 9:50 to 9:59 (before the beginning of the morning session) with the MetaTrader 5 FORTS server time.