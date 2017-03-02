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XprofuterDD_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The XprofuterDD indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled XprofuterDD.mq5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig1. The XprofuterDD_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17399
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