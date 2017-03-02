Author of the idea — Yuri, author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.

The strategy is based on Moving Averages with the periods of 5/20/40/60.

The algorithm of the trading strategy:

1. Building four SMAs (Simple Moving Average) with the periods of 5/20/40/60;

2. Work in М30, symbol EUR/USD, lots 0,1;

3. STOP LOSS: 60п. (EUR/USD)

Buy:

1. SMA40 crosses SMA60 from bottom up;

2. Close at the reverse crossing.

Sell:

1. SMA40 crosses SMA60 from top down;



2. Close at the reverse crossing.

Results in EURUSD, M30: