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Moving Average Trade System - expert for MetaTrader 5

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Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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6651
Rating:
(20)
Published:
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Author of the idea — Yuriauthor of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.   

The strategy is based on Moving Averages with the periods of 5/20/40/60.

The algorithm of the trading strategy:
1. Building four SMAs (Simple Moving Average) with the periods of 5/20/40/60;
2. Work in М30, symbol EUR/USD, lots 0,1;
3. STOP LOSS: 60п. (EUR/USD)

Buy:
1. SMA40 crosses SMA60 from bottom up;
2. Close at the reverse crossing.

Sell:
1. SMA40 crosses SMA60 from top down;

2. Close at the reverse crossing.

Results in EURUSD, M30:

Moving Average Trade System tester 

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17400

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