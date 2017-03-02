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Moving Average Trade System - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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Author of the idea — Yuri, author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.
The strategy is based on Moving Averages with the periods of 5/20/40/60.
The algorithm of the trading strategy:
1. Building four SMAs (Simple Moving Average) with the periods of 5/20/40/60;
2. Work in М30, symbol EUR/USD, lots 0,1;
3. STOP LOSS: 60п. (EUR/USD)
Buy:
1. SMA40 crosses SMA60 from bottom up;
2. Close at the reverse crossing.
Sell:
1. SMA40 crosses SMA60 from top down;
2. Close at the reverse crossing.
Results in EURUSD, M30:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17400
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