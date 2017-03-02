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Indicators

NRTR_Gator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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NRTR_Gator.mq5 (37.51 KB) view
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Real author Rosh

The indicator is derived from the NRTR indicator. The new candlestick coloring provides a more convenient visualization.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and was published in CodeBase on 09.07.2007.


Fig1. The NRTR_Gator indicator

Fig1. The NRTR_Gator indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17396

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