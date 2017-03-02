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NRTR_Gator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author Rosh
The indicator is derived from the NRTR indicator. The new candlestick coloring provides a more convenient visualization.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and was published in CodeBase on 09.07.2007.
Fig1. The NRTR_Gator indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17396
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