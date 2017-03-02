Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
BollTrade - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 5730
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author of the idea — John Smith, author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.
Trading based on the Bollinger Bands indicator. Chart time-frame — M30 and higher.
Tests on EURUSD, M30 from 2016.06.23 to 2017.01.16:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17390
Trend_Catcher
The Expert Advisor identifies trend based on three moving averages (with periods of 200, 50, 25 or other custom periods), and opens trades using the Parabolic SAR indicator. The EA uses martingale techniques, lot is calculated as percent of deposit depending on stop loss.Fractal_TRIX
A fractal TRIX.
NRTR_Gator
The indicator is derived from the NRTR indicator.XprofuterDD_HTF
The XprofuterDD indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.