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BollTrade - expert for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
5730
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Updated:
BollTrade.mq5 (23.22 KB) view
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Author of the idea — John Smithauthor of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.  

Trading based on the Bollinger Bands indicator. Chart time-frame — M30 and higher.

Tests on EURUSD, M30 from 2016.06.23 to 2017.01.16:

BollTrade tester 

 

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17390

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