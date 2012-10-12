CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

XprofuterDD - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
7857
Rating:
(17)
Published:
Updated:
xprofuterdd.mq5 (7.26 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

Unknown

This is one of the most non-standard indicators. XprofuterDD presents an attempt to predict the future price behavior for a few bars ahead. The number of bars is specified by drawShift input parameters. Please keep in mind that the indicator is redrawn from the current one on the specified number of bars!

Indicator input parameters:

//+-----------------------------------+
//| Input parameters of the indicator |
//+-----------------------------------+
input uint per       = 14;  // Period for signal
input uint drawShift = 14;  // Forward shift
input uint maPeriod  = 34;  // Moving average period

 

XprofuterDD

XprofuterDD

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1024

iMACD±ATR iMACD±ATR

MACD shifted for the trading range is used to determine a trend and overbought/oversold areas.

ColorStochastic_HTF ColorStochastic_HTF

Standard Stochastic oscillator displayed as a cloud that can be located by setting the indicator timeframe value different from the chart one.

XprofuterOverlay XprofuterOverlay

XprofuterOverlay shows the line of the price future movement.

Daily Range Daily Range

This indicator calculates and shows daily highest and lowest prices, display them as two set of lines.