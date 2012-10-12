Join our fan page
XprofuterDD - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 7857
This is one of the most non-standard indicators. XprofuterDD presents an attempt to predict the future price behavior for a few bars ahead. The number of bars is specified by drawShift input parameters. Please keep in mind that the indicator is redrawn from the current one on the specified number of bars!
Indicator input parameters:
//+-----------------------------------+ //| Input parameters of the indicator | //+-----------------------------------+ input uint per = 14; // Period for signal input uint drawShift = 14; // Forward shift input uint maPeriod = 34; // Moving average period
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1024
