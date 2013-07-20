Watch how to download trading robots for free
IINWMARROWS - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real author:
Iin Zulkarnain
A semaphore signal indicator that uses Moving Averages. The signals are formed at the bend of Moving Averages when there are local extremes.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 24.03.2008.
Figure 1. The IINWMARROWS indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1739
