CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

IINWMARROWS - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
7515
Rating:
(26)
Published:
Updated:
iinwmarrows.mq5 (7.94 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

Iin Zulkarnain

A semaphore signal indicator that uses Moving Averages. The signals are formed at the bend of Moving Averages when there are local extremes.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 24.03.2008.

Figure 1. The IINWMARROWS indicator

Figure 1. The IINWMARROWS indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1739

AMA_SLOPE AMA_SLOPE

The oscillator shows the rate of change of the AMA indicator

OnChart_RSI OnChart_RSI

The RSI oscillator located directly on the chart

Stochastic_HTF Stochastic_HTF

A stochastic oscillator with an option for selecting a timeframe for calculations, which may differ from the timeframe on which the indicator is applied

WildersDMI WildersDMI

A complex trend indicator that uses ADX for calculations