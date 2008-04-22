CodeBaseSections
Indicators

IINwmarrows - indicator for MetaTrader 4

IINWMARROWS.mq4 (3.44 KB) view
Author: Last little modified by Iin Zulkarnain

Shows when to sell and when to buy, but not all so is simple.


Indicator iinwmarrows

1H EUR_USD 1H EUR_USD

The purpose of this EA is to find good entry in a well established trend. The EA was developed on 1 Hour EUR_USD graph, but I think that the similar concept can works in a good manner on the other crosses too. I’m happy about the drawdown.

