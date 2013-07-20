CodeBaseSections
Stochastic_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
6223
(28)
Real author:

Christof Risch (Iya)

A Stochastic Oscillator with an option for selecting a timeframe for calculations, which may differ from the timeframe on which the indicator is applied.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 19.04.2008.

Figure 1. The Stochastic_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1743

