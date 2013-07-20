Watch how to download trading robots for free
WildersDMI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real author:
TrendLaboratory Ltd
A complex trend indicator that uses ADX for calculations.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 06.03.2008.
Figure 1. The WildersDMI indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1742
