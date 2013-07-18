Watch how to download trading robots for free
AMA_SLOPE - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real author:
Kalenzo
The oscillator shows the rate of change of the AMA indicator in points of the price chart.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 23.04.2008.
Figure 1. The AMA_SLOPE indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1740
