OnChart Stochastic - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Views:
- 19077
Rating:
-
Published:
Updated:
Author: mladen
Indicator OnChart Stochastic.
Parameters:
extern int KPeriod =14;
extern int Slowing =3;
extern int DPeriod =3;
extern int maPeriod =20;
extern int maMethod =1;
extern int maPrice =0;
extern int overBought=80;
extern int overSold =20;
extern string timeFrame="Current time frame"
