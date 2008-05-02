CodeBaseSections
OnChart Stochastic - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Author: mladen

Indicator OnChart Stochastic.

Parameters:

extern int KPeriod =14;
extern int Slowing =3;
extern int DPeriod =3;
extern int maPeriod =20;
extern int maMethod =1;
extern int maPrice =0;
extern int overBought=80;
extern int overSold =20;
extern string timeFrame="Current time frame"


Indicator OnChart Stochastic

